Despite its name not doing the bike any favors, the Cyrusher XF650 is a powerful fat tire e-bike that could be an excellent way to shred everything from bike lanes to off-road trails.

For those still scratching their heads, “Cyrusher” is a portmanteau of “cycling” and “rusher”, a name that Harry Xie chose when he founded the company in order to double down on his goal of pushing (or “rushing”) the e-bike industry forward.

From my testing of the Cyrusher XF650, I can definitely say that the bike provides quite a rush.

The combination of a powerful 48 V system and those joy-riding fat tires results in a fast e-bike with almost no limits to where you can ride.

And those bright colors sure are fun too!

Cyrusher XF650 fat tire e-bike video review

Check out my video review below showing the Cyrusher XF650 in action. Then keep reading for my full written review.

Cyrusher XF650 fat tire e-bike tech specs

Motor: 700 W continuous, 1,000 W peak geared rear hub motor

700 W continuous, 1,000 W peak geared rear hub motor Top speed: 42 km/h (26 mph) [though limited to 25 km/h or 15 mph from the factory]

42 km/h (26 mph) [though limited to 25 km/h or 15 mph from the factory] Range: 40-48 km (25-30 mi) on throttle-only, more with pedal assist

40-48 km (25-30 mi) on throttle-only, more with pedal assist Battery: 48 V 13Ah (624 Wh)

48 V 13Ah (624 Wh) Charge time: 4-6 hours

Max load: 150 kg (330 lb)

Weight: 28 kg (62 lb)

Frame: 6061 aluminum

Suspension: 70 mm travel front spring suspension fork with preload adjustment and hydraulic lockout

Brakes: Zoom hybrid hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors

Extras: LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, horn, headlight, included fenders and rear rack

Loud colors, quiet bike

The Cyrusher XF650 comes in a number of bright colorways that are much louder than the bike itself.

Powered by a geared 1,000 W rear hub motor, the Cyrusher XF650 cruises along fairly quietly, which is great for exploring trails without bothering the nature around you.

Those fat tires are perfect for everything from off-road riding to standard bike lanes and city streets.







The bike ships with a rather limiting 15.5 mph (25 km/h) speed limiter, but it’s easy enough to remove to have some high speed 26 mph (42 km/h) fun!

For those wanting to do the operation themselves, just enter the menu and change the P08 setting to ’50’. Now go have fun!

Of course, the range is much better when you keep it in the limited speed mode. The Cyrusher’s 48 V and 13 Ah battery offers 624 Wh of battery. That’s enough for around 25-30 miles (40-48 km) of throttle-only riding or even more if you use the pedal-assist option.

If you remove the speed limiter then you’ll of course see a decrease in range, so that’s something to consider if you’re a speed demon.

When it comes to bike components, the Cyrusher XF650 sets you up with a decent selection, though nothing is top shelf. The brakes are Zoom hybrid hydraulic disc brakes. That means they use a cable to actuate the brake from the handlebar levers, but have a hydraulic piston at the caliper that uses its hydraulics to apply the actual braking force onto medium-sized 180 mm rotors.

The bicycle transmission uses a 7-speed Shimano shifter and derailleur that isn’t high-end but is good enough for the leisure/recreational riding of a bike like this.

There’s a built-in headlight that runs off the main battery and is absolutely not just for show – that sucker is bright!

The coil spring saddle is wide enough to give a nice comfy base, perhaps at the slight expense of some serious pedaling movement. But let’s be honest, this is a big ol’ fat tire e-bike. No one is going to be going pedal-only on this thing very often. With the addition of the ample pedal assist, a bit of a wider saddle is a nice addition to the bike.

















That saddle also helps complement the front suspension and provides some nice ride comfort. With no rear suspension, the saddle and fat tires have to work together to cushion the rear (i.e. your rear).

The bike even includes fenders and a rear rack, though mine arrived missing the front fender bolt. One trip to the home improvement store and I had my front fender and headlight bolted in place and was ready to ride.

How does the Cyrusher XF650 perform?

This is not a budget e-bike and it’s not a low-power commuter e-bike. The Cyrusher XF650 is for having some serious fun.

The motor is powerful and torquey for all of your shenanigans, plus the battery gives you enough range for an afternoon of riding, though you can also upgrade to a higher capacity 840 Wh battery if you really want to go nuts.

The 4″ wide Kenda tires are where the magic happens — they get that torque down to the asphalt or the dirt and make the bike super fun for flying through corners.

The only downside I could see in terms of performance was that braking wasn’t as powerful as I would have liked for a bike of this power level. When you have plenty of go, you also want plenty of stop.

Four-piston hydraulic disc brakes are becoming much more common on electric mountain bikes and fat tire e-bikes, and so I’d love to see the Cyrusher XF650 be gifted a nice set of 4-piston stoppers.

But in terms of rolling everything into a single package, I think the company did a pretty good job. Compared to something like the industry-standard RadRover at $1,499, the Cyrusher XF650 is a bit pricer at $1,799. For the extra cost, you get hybrid hydraulic brakes, theoretically higher peak power (though Rad doesn’t publish their peak power ratings so it could be similar), higher top speed, an included rear rack, and a wide range of color options. Oh yea, and a name that is much harder to pronounce when people stop you and inevitably ask you, “hey man, what IS that thing?!”

If speed and power are your thing, the Cyrusher XF650 might be a good option for you. It has plenty of both and will take you just about anywhere you could ever want to go on two wheels.

