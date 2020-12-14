Quick Charge Podcast: December 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla offers one year of free Supercharging to incentivize deliveries in record quarter attempt
- Tesla (TSLA) focuses on Model 3/Y production with quick delivery turnaround as insane record is achievable
- Tesla announces extended Model S/X production shutdown, hinting at design refresh
- Amazon’s Zoox unveils its autonomous electric vehicle with massive battery pack
- Subaru announces all-electric Forester-size vehicle and you won’t believe when it’s coming
- Mercedes-Benz unveils several new electric car prototypes, prepares 6 EVs to enter production
- Rivian’s Amazon delivery van prototype spotted in Irvine, Calif.
- EGEB: China vows to triple wind, solar at UN summit, so will the US compete?
- Simon Cowell may sue ‘death trap’ electric motorbike maker after breaking spine in accident
