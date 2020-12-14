Tesla (TSLA) focuses on Model 3/Y production with quick delivery turnaround as insane record is achievable

Tesla (TSLA) is putting all its effort into increasing Model 3 and Model Y production and quickly delivering the new cars locally as an insane record quarter for deliveries is achievable.

Friday night, we reported on Elon Musk telling Tesla employees that it “really mattered” to increase production by the end of the quarter.

With only three weeks left in the quarter, it didn’t seem like increasing production would have a big impact on deliveries this quarter, which Tesla aims to be its biggest by a wide margin.

However, Electrek learned that Tesla has already achieved its goal for Model S and Model X deliveries this quarter and now it is focusing on increasing Model 3 and Model Y production for orders and inventory that they could quickly deliver locally, mainly in California and China, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As we previously reported, Tesla is currently in the middle of its end-of-year delivery push as it aims to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter to achieve 500,000 deliveries in 2020.

The automaker needs to deliver more than 181,000 vehicles this quarter in order to achieve this goal. That’s more than 40,000 vehicles over its last quarterly delivery record.

In order to achieve this massive increase in volume, Tesla has extended the period for shipments to other markets from Fremont factory later into the quarter, and it is now counting a quick production ramp to deliver more brand new vehicles quickly in California and other regions with short transit times at the end of the quarter.

In California, Tesla benefits from a new $1,500 EV incentive introduced last month.

We will know if the strategy paid off during the first week of January, when Tesla releases its Q4 production and delivery numbers.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla’s end of quarters are always pretty crazy, but it looks like this one might be insane.

I was at Tesla Laval in Canada on Saturday to help a friend take delivery of a new Model 3. We were there for a few hours, and there were truckloads of new Tesla vehicles being delivered nonstop.

This is a new location for Tesla, and it is giant.

There are two floors inside that hold hundreds of cars, plus a giant parking lot that can hold even more cars:

A Tesla salesperson said that for the rest of the quarter, they were filling up inside every day, delivering them all, and starting again the next day.

They were planning to do nonstop deliveries from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the last few weeks of the quarter.

All the vehicles that Tesla is selling in Quebec by the end of the quarter have already been produced, but in California, it’s going to be crazy, as Tesla is going to try to quickly turn around cars that are fresh off the line.

It would be nice for Tesla to hit its goal, but that’s as long as it doesn’t come with quality problems, which has been an issue with Tesla.

For people who are taking delivery, I suggest that even if Tesla delivery centers are busy and they are trying to move you through the process quickly, you should take your time and inspect your new car thoroughly.

For example, we found several important paint defects on my friend’s new Model 3. Fortunately, Tesla was able to quickly repair them at the service center for delivery the same day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.