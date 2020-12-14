Mercedes-Benz unveils several new electric car prototypes, prepares 6 EVs to enter production

Mercedes-Benz is reminding everyone that it’s serious about electric vehicles today as it unveils several new electric car pre-production prototypes.

The automaker prepares to bring six electric vehicles to production in the next two years alone.

The German automaker has had a slow start in electrification with so far only the EQC electric SUV, which has itself had a slow rollout and delayed launch in North America.

But now Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to accelerate its electric vehicle rollout in a big way.

In a news release today, the automaker released a more detailed look at its plan to bring six new EQ electric vehicles to production in 2021 and 2022:

Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant (Germany): Launch of electric luxury sedan EQS in Factory 56 in first half of 2021

Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant (Germany): Production of first all-electric compact SUV EQA started — also at Beijing plant (China) in 2021

Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét (Hungary): Decision to locate second all-electric compact SUV EQB. Production launch in 2021 — also at Beijing plant (China)

Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant: Production launch of electric EQE business sedan in 2021 — at Beijing plant soon thereafter (China)

Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant (USA): SUV variants EQS und EQE begin in 2022

Markus Schäfer, head of research at Daimler and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars, commented on the announcement:

With its ‘Electric First’ strategy, Mercedes-Benz is consistently on the path to CO2 neutrality and is investing heavily in transformation. Our vehicle portfolio becomes electric and thus also our global production network with vehicle and battery factories. We intend to lead in the field of e-mobility and focus in particular on battery technology. We are taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production, and also including strategic cooperation.

Along with the announcement, they released a bunch of pictures of their most recent pre-production prototypes of the electric vehicles — though still camouflaged:

Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric Sedan

Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV

Electrek’s Take

This is actaully a significant acceleration of their electric vehicle plans.

I was skeptical of Daimler’s commitment to electric vehicles for a long time due to lack of large-scale production and the fact that they insisted that hydrogen fuel cell was a good alternative.

Now I am way more hopeful about Mercedes-Benz’s electrification effort after they have officially abandoned the idea of fuel cell for passenger cars earlier this year and now have serious plans to produce a lot of electric vehicles.

With these six new EVs hitting production in the next two years, Mercedes-Benz should be able to go from a lagger in electrification to having one of the most extensive EV lineup in the premium segments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.