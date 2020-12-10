Quick Charge Podcast: December 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Subscribe to Electrek Daily YouTube Channel
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is rumored to get Cybertruck steel from new $1.7 billion factory in Texas
- Tesla approved to keep clearing trees at Gigafactory Berlin, court says enough effort to capture snakes
- Tesla Sentry mode captures owner being attacked over dispute for blocking a charging station
- Tesla announces new leasing experience
- Bollinger unveils updated electric truck and pickup ‘production-intent design’
- BMW puts iX electric car through winter testing on the edge of the Arctic Circle
- EGEB: $226B New York State pension fund sets 2040 net zero target
- Frankfurt Auto Show, world’s largest, transforms into more inclusive 2021 IAA Mobility show in Munich
- Juiced HyperScrambler 2 review: At 32 mph and 100-mile range, is it ebike or emoto?
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.