Bollinger unveils updated electric truck and pickup ‘production-intent design’

- Dec. 10th 2020 2:59 pm ET

Bollinger has unveiled an updated design for its electric SUV and pickup trucks with new “production-intent” versions.

The startup is a New York-founded (now Michigan-based) EV company that has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

They have been talking about bringing the trucks to production, but they have been delayed several times, and at a starting price of $125,000, they might have a tough time selling them.

Now they are teasing an updated design for both electric vehicles in a new tweet with a strange Kardashian tag:

Here are the new images of both vehicles released by Bollinger today:

Bollinger B1 Electric SUV

Here are the the production-intent specs that Bollinger previously revealed for the B1:

  • Dual Motor
  • 614 Horsepower
  • 668 lb.-ft. Torque
  • 4.5 Second 0-60 MPH
  • 100 MPH Top Speed
  • 7.8 Power/Weight Ratio
  • 2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox
  • 15” Ground Clearance
  • 10” Wheel Travel
  • (10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)
  • 5201 LB. Payload Capacity
  • 7500 LB Towing Capacity
  • Geared Axle Hubs
  • LT285/70/R17
  • 11.75” Vented Brakes
  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs
  • 142 kWh Battery Pack
  • Patented Storage Pass-Through Door

Bollinger B2 Electric Pickup Truck

Bollinger said that the pickup truck version would have similar specs:

  • Dual Motor
  • 614 Horsepower
  • 668 lb.-ft. Torque
  • 4.5 Second 0-60 MPH
  • 100 MPH Top Speed
  • 7.8 Power/Weight Ratio
  • 2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox
  • 15” Ground Clearance
  • 10” Wheel Travel
  • (10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)
  • 5201 LB. Payload Capacity
  • 7500 LB Towing Capacity
  • Geared Axle Hubs
  • LT285/70/R17
  • 11.75” Vented Brakes
  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs
  • 142 kWh Battery Pack
  • Patented Storage Pass-Through Door

Electrek’s Take

Thirsty and unnecessary Kardashian mention aside, I think the new design looks good.

It’s still rugged with things like exposed rivets, but it looks more refined than the previous design.

However, I am more interested in information about the plan to bring the vehicle to production.

They have a promising product, but it’s vaporware until there’s a clear path to production, which I don’t see right now.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

