Bollinger unveils updated electric truck and pickup ‘production-intent design’

Bollinger has unveiled an updated design for its electric SUV and pickup trucks with new “production-intent” versions.
The startup is a New York-founded (now Michigan-based) EV company that has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform.
They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.
Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.
They have been talking about bringing the trucks to production, but they have been delayed several times, and at a starting price of $125,000, they might have a tough time selling them.
Now they are teasing an updated design for both electric vehicles in a new tweet with a strange Kardashian tag:
Here are the new images of both vehicles released by Bollinger today:
Bollinger B1 Electric SUV
Here are the the production-intent specs that Bollinger previously revealed for the B1:
- Dual Motor
- 614 Horsepower
- 668 lb.-ft. Torque
- 4.5 Second 0-60 MPH
- 100 MPH Top Speed
- 7.8 Power/Weight Ratio
- 2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox
- 15” Ground Clearance
- 10” Wheel Travel
- (10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)
- 5201 LB. Payload Capacity
- 7500 LB Towing Capacity
- Geared Axle Hubs
- LT285/70/R17
- 11.75” Vented Brakes
- 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs
- 142 kWh Battery Pack
- Patented Storage Pass-Through Door
Bollinger B2 Electric Pickup Truck
Bollinger said that the pickup truck version would have similar specs:
Electrek’s Take
Thirsty and unnecessary Kardashian mention aside, I think the new design looks good.
It’s still rugged with things like exposed rivets, but it looks more refined than the previous design.
However, I am more interested in information about the plan to bring the vehicle to production.
They have a promising product, but it’s vaporware until there’s a clear path to production, which I don’t see right now.
What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
