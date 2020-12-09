BMW puts iX electric car through winter testing on the edge of the Arctic Circle

BMW is finalizing testing of its highly anticipated BMW iX electric car, and now it released new images of the electric vehicle being put through winter testing on the edge of the Arctic Circle.

Last month, BMW announced that the iNEXT electric SUV is becoming the “BMW iX,” a next-generation electric vehicle.

BMW says that the iX will be equipped with a battery pack with “a gross energy content of more than 100 kWh.”

The automaker believes that the battery will enable a range of “more than 600 km based on the WLTP cycle” and “more than 300 miles according to the EPA’s FTP-75 test procedure.”

This giant battery pack is going to feed two electric motors with a total 370 kW/500 hp power capacity resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in under 5 seconds.

In terms of charging capacity, BMW iX is going to be able to DC fast charge at up to 200 kW, and the automaker believes that it will be able to charge from 10% to 80% state of charge in under 40 minutes.

The electric vehicle is undergoing final testing ahead of the start of production next year.

Today, BMW released details about the iX’s winter testing:

A year prior to market launch, the series development process for the BMW iX is forging ahead as scheduled. Following the presentation of the final design of the BMW iX at the #NEXTGen 2020 in Munich, prototypes of the new technology flagship are now ready for final winter testing north of Scandinavia. The endurance test, which is being held under extreme weather conditions beyond the Arctic Circle, serves, among other things, the fine tuning of drive and suspension systems. Moreover, the electric motors, four-wheel drive system as well as charging technology, high-voltage batteries and heat management are put to the demanding acid test under sub-zero temperatures.

They released some beautiful images of the testing of the iX electric vehicle in Scandinavia:

Winter testing is important for any vehicle, but electric vehicles have different thermal requirements and face their own challenges in cold temperatures.

BMW writes about the test program:

During the winter test, the components of BMW eDrive Technology are faced with very special challenges. The high-voltage batteries and the charging technology undergo in extremely low outdoor temperatures field testing for everyday use in the deep of winter. Likewise, displays informing of charge level, range, and operating status as well as the heat management system, which constantly ensures the optimum operation temperature of the drive system and high-voltage batteries, demonstrate their resistance to extreme sub-zero temperatures.

BMW is expected to start production in late 2021 and offer the BMW iX as a 2022 model.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.