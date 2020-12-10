Tesla announces new leasing experience

Tesla is announcing today a new leasing experience that will be launched early next year with a new online portal for leasees.

Here’s what we know so far.

Tesla owners can manage almost their entire ownership experience through their Tesla Account portal on Tesla’s website.

Now Tesla leasees are about to get a similar experience.

Not long after bringing the Model S to market, Tesla launched a direct lease program, which was later expanded to its other electric vehicles.

Last night, all Tesla leasees started receiving the following email from Tesla announcing a new leasing experience to be managed through their Tesla accounts:

The automaker says that the new online portal to manage leases is going to be available in early 2021:

Starting early 2021, Tesla is moving the lease experience to your Tesla Account. Learn more about what to expect before and after your planned transition date.

On its new support page, Tesla lists the changes coming with the new experience:

View invoices

View current balance

View Finance Agreement

Manage direct debit enrollment

Make one-time payment

Request termination quote

Request lease extension

Request lease transfer

Request lease return

In the email, Tesla mentioned that leasees are going to be able to purchase their cars through the new portal.

This raised some eyebrows with Model 3 and Model Y leasees since when Tesla launched the Model 3 lease, and later Model Y lease, the automaker said that it won’t let leasees buy the vehicle from Tesla at the end of their leases like most other automakers.

Instead, Tesla said that it would take back the vehicle for its upcoming autonomous ride-hailing fleet of robotaxis.

However, after verification, Tesla sent the exact same email to all leasees, including those who have a Model S or Model X under lease and can purchase the vehicles at the end of their leases.

Therefore, it’s unclear if Tesla actually plans to change the Model 3 and Model Y lease terms at this point or simply sent a more general email to everyone.

Here’s the email in full:

Tesla ‘s New Leasing Experience

In the next few months, Tesla is moving the lease experience to your Tesla Account. Here’s what you need to know: New Place to Pay

You can conveniently maybe your payments and enroll in Autopay within your Tesla Account. New Management Options

Your Tesla Account will be your destination to conduct other actions including: Extending your lease

Transferring your lease

Purchasing your car

Selling to Non-Tesla dealers

Reporting a Total Loss

Requesting an Early Lease Termination Launch Date

We’re launching this new experience early 2021. You will receive more information when we get closer to your launch date. No action is required at this point.

