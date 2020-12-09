Quick Charge Podcast: December 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta hesitate to pass a garbage truck almost like a human
- Tesla Full Self-Driving settings leak reveals myriad of options, including some funny ones
- Elon Musk says he moved to Texas to focus on Tesla Gigafactory and SpaceX’s Starship development
- Mercedes-Benz announces next-gen eSprinter electric van coming to North America
- Audi starts production of the e-tron GT electric car
- GM reveals working Hummer EV pickup prototype to show the doubters
- EGEB: Shell green energy execs quit over slow transition pace
- Australian electric motorcycle company Savic prepares for production Down Under
