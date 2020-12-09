Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta hesitate to pass a garbage truck almost like a human

We get to see a new interesting behavior from Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta in a video showing the system hesitate to pass a garbage truck almost like a human.

You can watch the video below.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been pushing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to a limited group of Tesla vehicle owners in order to test an early version of the company’s autonomous driving system.

The name can be confusing since it’s not “fully” self-driving, as the responsibility falls on the driver to monitor the vehicle at all times and remain ready to take control.

But in practice, Tesla’s FSD beta software does detect and navigate its environment autonomously for the most part.

The driver simply has to enter a destination in the navigation system, and the car will attempt to autonomously drive to the destination.

The goal of the beta release is to put the system through more real-world scenarios in order to train the neural nets powering the self-driving software. This is a controversial approach considering Tesla is basically using its customers as testers, but the program is completely optional, and drivers can opt out.

We have been reporting on the experience of early beta users over the last few weeks who reported some impressive performance as well as some scary moments in different real-world driving scenarios.

Now in a new video, a redditor with the Tesla FSD beta showed how the system handled passing a garbage truck on a road with two-way traffic:

Electrek’s Take

First off, I wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing that cause it’s a high-risk maneuver, but the driver seemed to have both hands on the wheel and was ready to correct FSD, which he did several times.

Secondly, that was way better than I was expecting.

You could literally see Tesla’s FSD trying to get a view of the upcoming traffic to find the right time to pass. The driver did intervene a few times, but if you watch the driving visualizations, you can see what FSD was trying to do.

It seems a bit tentative and it looks like it went a bit too much to the left in order to look. That might be because the front-facing cameras are in the center of the windshield, which is more to the right than the driver.

That might be a problem, but if Tesla is already achieving that, I am sure that they can improve on it and make it better in the future.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.