Audi starts production of the e-tron GT electric car

Audi announced that it is is starting production of the e-tron GT, its new electric luxury and performance sedan.

It’s the brand’s first all-electric car produced in Germany.

The vehicle is an exciting entry into the EV space and a collaboration with Porsche, leveraging their expertise with the Taycan.

Audi unveiled the prototype of the e-tron GT in 2018, and the vehicle has already received a lot of attention, thanks to a product placement in an Avengers movie.

Now Audi is announcing the start of production of the e-tron GT at its Böllinger Höfe factory, which aims to be carbon neutral:

At the Böllinger Höfe, passion meets precision, innovation and sustainability: Series production of the fully electric-powered Audi e-tron GT is getting under way there. High performance and environmental awareness go hand-in-hand here. With 100% eco-electricity and heat from regenerative sources, production is net carbon-neutral. The resource-conserving vehicle production process also avoids paper and packaging, uses aluminum and polymer closed loops, and in a first for a new Audi model was planned without any physical prototypes at all.

With the e-tron electric SUV being produced in Belgium, the e-tron GT is the first electric car from the German brand to be produced in Germany.

However, the Böllinger Höfe facility was already producing plug-in hybrids for Audi, and factory director Helmut Stettner believes that helped them bring the vehicle to production faster.

Stettner commented:

As the electric and sporty spearhead of the Audi product portfolio, the e-tron GT is also a perfect fit for the Neckarsulm site, especially for the Böllinger Höfe sports car production facility. With the Audi e-tron GT, we are producing the brand’s first fully electric car to be built at a German production site and are thus taking another giant step toward the future.

Audi shared a few images of the production of the e-tron GT in Böllinger Höfe:

While Audi already started production, we don’t have all the details about the etron-GT yet, as the production version is expected to be unveiled soon.

However, the electric vehicle is based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, and therefore, it should have very similar capabilities since the vehicles will share a powertrain.

We don’t know about pricing just yet.

Even though production is already starting, Audi says that it won’t start taking orders for the e-tron GT until spring 2021.

