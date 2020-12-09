Tesla Full Self-Driving settings leak reveals myriad of options, including some funny ones

The development settings for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta have leaked, and it reveals a myriad of options that FSD can do, including some funny ones.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been pushing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to a limited group of Tesla vehicle owners in order to test an early version of the company’s autonomous driving system.

The feature builds on Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system, but it consists of a new software rewrite powered by new neural networks capable of autonomous driving on city streets.

However, the autonomous driving system needs to be monitored by a driver at all times and the responsibility lies with the driver.

Tesla hopes to start a wider release of the FSD update later this month and improve on it next year in order to eventually show its reliability and safety for approval as a full self-driving system with regulators.

We still have much to learn about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta, but we are now getting a very interesting look at the system, thanks to Tesla hacker “green,” who managed to access the developer mode, revealing a lot of different settings under the hood:

If Tesla was a REAL software company, after you press that "YES" dialog button about "This is beta, blah blah, I understand what I am doing and will keep both pieces if it breaks" setting windows become accessible pic.twitter.com/TXJchWL0eZ — green (@greentheonly) December 9, 2020

It reveals many different capabilities of FSD, including showing some that are turned on by default and others that Tesla hasn’t activated yet:

It includes some funny ones, like the ability to do a “California Stop,” which is a common term used for drivers who fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

There’s also a “California Boost” mode and even something called “Chiropractor Adjust Skeleton.”

Green also released some footage of the FSD’s dev mode running while driving the Tesla vehicle, showing the extent of the information Tesla’s FSD is generating:

And then only the most strong of us would just go and play. pic.twitter.com/CeE8fIKSu8 — green (@greentheonly) December 9, 2020

In the Beta version in limited release, Tesla has been playing a lot with different driving visualizations for FSD.

At this point, it’s unclear what will actually make it to the wider release version, but from this video, it’s clear that Tesla has the capability to show a lot more than what Tesla owners with FSD can see right now.

CEO Elon Musk has been saying that Tesla should push the software update to a wider release in the US later this month.

