Quick Charge Podcast: December 5, 2020

- Tesla reduces Full Self-Driving Package price for EAP owners
- Should Tesla (TSLA) raise an insane amount of cash at crazy stock price to accelerate its plans?
- Thieves steal $45,000 worth of Tesla batteries that were later returned for $10,000 reward
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company teases first passenger station of the Las Vegas Loop
- Tesla releases service manuals, diagnostic tools, and more for free
- Einride’s next-generation ‘Pod’ promises NVIDIA-powered unmanned electric heavy freight
- Volvo Trucks starts sales of VNR Electric Class 8 truck ahead of production
- Opel ‘surprised’ as Mokka-e sells out before launch. When will manufacturers learn EVs are popular?
- EGEB: US offshore wind workers to get virtual reality training in Maryland
- This new material can store solar energy for months
- The biggest and baddest e-bike? We review the Super Monarch Crown AWD 1500
