Elon Musk’s Boring Company teases first passenger station of the Las Vegas Loop

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has released the first images teasing the first passenger station of the Las Vegas Loop ahead of its launch.

A Boring Company Loop system consists of tunnels in which Tesla autonomous electric vehicles travel at high speeds between stations to transport people within a city.

The first system is being deployed at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCVA), which is paying $50 million for the system, but we recently learned that the Boring Company plans to connect the convention center’s Loop to casinos on the strip in order to eventually create a city-wide Loop in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, the Boring Company completed the excavation of both tunnels for the project, and now they are working on the electric transportation system and stations for the launch, which was supposed to be in January 2021 for CES before the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the Boring Company plans to complete the project in time and now we are starting to see the first passenger station take shape as the company shared new images on Twitter:

Tunnel Rave pic.twitter.com/d3JKOIAsy7 — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 4, 2020

We can see the escalators where passengers would come down to the station and the entries of both tunnels going each way.

The station is fairly bare right now, but it is starting to resemble a render that the Boring Company previously released:

We can also see three white Tesla vehicles inside the Loop station.

In October, the first two Tesla vehicles, a Model X and a Model 3, were spotted entering the tunnels for testing.

The Boring Company is believed to be working with Tesla on custom software to operate the vehicles as autonomous shuttles within the Loop’s 0.8-mile-long tunnels and passenger stations.

They also recently got the green light to expand to the Encore at Wynn casino, which is the closest to the convention center.

