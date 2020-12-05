Tesla reduces Full Self-Driving Package price for EAP owners

Tesla has reduced the price of its Full Self-Driving Package by $1,000 for owners of the Enhanced Autopilot package.

The Full Self-Driving Package, also known as FSD, is Tesla’s bundle of advanced driver-assist features that also includes the promise of eventually enabling complete autonomous driving in the near future with upcoming software updates.

Recently, Tesla has been making progress on the development of its full self-driving capability with a beta release to a limited group of owners.

CEO Elon Musk has been clear that Tesla would keep increasing the price of the FSD package as the automaker would release more capabilities to owners who have bought it.

In July, the price increased by $1,000 to $8,000, and in October, after the limited beta release started rolling out, Tesla increased the price to a whopping $10,000.

However, Tesla also used to sell many of the features that are now in the FSD package under the “Enhanced Autopilot package”.

In the past, the price to upgrade from that package, which mainly adds the promise of future full-self-driving for now, has varied.

In an overnight update to its pricing, Tesla has reduced the price of the upgrade by $1,000:

At the time of writing, Tesla hasn’t communicated a reason for the price change.

We would contact the company about the change, but as we have previously reported, Tesla has disbanded its press communication team.

Electrek’s Take

I hope that Tesla will issue refunds to the EAP owners who paid an extra $1,000 for it considering how Tesla has been pushing the idea that the price will only go up from now on.

Those people have a pretty good argument that the main reason they bought the package, which has yet to be fully delivered, is because they thought the price was going to increase.

However, the pricing difference between EAP and FSD has been quite hard to follow. The whole thing is pretty confusing.

Either way, I think Tesla’s price increase to $10,000 based only on a beta release to a limited group of people is a bit premature.

I’d like Tesla to make the new features more widely available before asking for that kind of price.

