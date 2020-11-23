Quick Charge Podcast: November 23, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) surges to new highs, valuation now reaching close to half a trillion dollars
- Tesla Model X gets hacked through new relay attack, Tesla says it is pushing a patch
- Tesla (TSLA) secures battery cell supply from LG Chem for Model Y production in China
- Tesla boosts Model S range again, now beating Lucid Air
- GM drops out of Trump’s lawsuit against California’s emission rules in suspiciously opportunistic move
- Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers on EPA range with up to 300 miles
- Rivian sells out first version of its electric pickup truck
- UN approves Arctic ship heavy fuel oil ban, but it’s got no teeth
- EGEB: How the Trump administration failed in its push for coal
- As stock rises 400% since Q1, e-scooter company NIU posts positive Q3 financials
