Rivian sells out first version of its electric pickup truck

Rivian confirmed that it has already sold out the reservation slots for the first version of its electric pickup truck.

All without even giving the wider public access to the configurator.

Last week, Rivian has unveiled its final pricing and configurations for the first version of the R1T and R1S.

The startup then opened up its configurator for people who have placed reservations with a $1,000 deposit on its vehicles over the last 2 years.

Despite this limitation, they have managed to sell out the ‘Launch Edition’ of their new electric vehicles within a week.

Rivian announced on Twitter:

“Thank you to our community of preorder holders for all the support and excitement — Launch Edition reservations are now full. Early configurator access continues for preorder holders to build our Adventure and Explore packages. Public configurator access begins 11/23 at 9AM PS. “

While Rivian hasn’t disclosed how many Launch Edition they are going to produced, it is the only version that will be produced between June 2021 and January 2022.

The Launch Edition comes with special badging and it is available in an exclusive Launch Green color option.

It is equipped with Rivian’s mid-range battery pack that should enable over 300 miles of range.

The automaker is planning shorter range and longer range options later.

Electrek’s Take

Again, we don’t know how many trucks they have sold with the launch editions, but since we are talking about 6 months of productions, I would think that it’s going to be in the thousands of units minimum.

I know that many people were disappointed that the RT1 is going to be more expensive than the Tesla Cybertruck, but I think it’s going to be successful nevertheless.

The R1S might even prove to be just as if not most successful and I can see Rivian ramping up to over 100,000 units per year once they start producing both the shorter and longer range versions.

