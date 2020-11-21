Quick Charge Podcast: November 21, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Solar Roof is going to power smart neighborhood project – making Elon Musk’s vision come true
- Tesla leaked software points to new range increase for Model Y
- Tesla Model S passes test as police car for Fremont, saves $4,000 in fuel cost
- GM creates new EV org and tools to help support its new electric vehicle programs
- More drama in EV land: now Karma is suing Lordstown over theft of technology
- Here’s why this American-made electric vehicle company’s stock was up 69% yesterday
- EGEB: Canada PM’s net zero by 2050 bill — is it doable?
- Climate Crisis Weekly: How Americans can really talk to each other about climate change
- Texas will host the largest solar project in the US
- RadMission e-bike review: Rad Power Bikes’ best (and most affordable) electric bike yet?
