Tesla Solar Roof is going to power smart neighborhood project – making Elon Musk’s vision come true

Tesla Solar Roof is going to exclusively power a “smart neighbourhood” project in Mississippi.

Elon Musk’s vision of a future where everyone has a beautiful roof that generates power will come true – at least for a neighborhood in Mississippi.

Over the last few years since Tesla has been developing the solar roof, CEO Elon Musk has often stated that he thinks most roofs look bad and he would love to fix that with “beautiful roofs that generate power”.

The CEO said on a conference for Tesla’s earnings just last month:

“When you look around the neighborhood in the future, decade from now, what do you want? What products are going to make your life better? What future do you want? And I think a future where we’ve got beautiful roofs generating energy that are tough and resilient and better in every way than a regular roof and alive with energy, that’s the future we want. Solar Roof is a killer product.When you look around the neighborhood in the future, decade from now, what do you want? What products are going to make your life better? What future do you want? And I think a future where we’ve got beautiful roofs generating energy that are tough and resilient and better in every way than a regular roof and alive with energy, that’s the future we want. Solar Roof is a killer product.”

His vision might finally come true since Mississippi Power and Southern Company just announced a new project that will result in an entire neighborhood being powered by Tesla solar roofs.

They wrote in a press release yesterday:

“Mississippi Power and Southern Company announced this morning a partnership to build the first smart neighborhood in the world exclusively featuring the Tesla Solar Roof in Lauderdale County.”

The development project called Enzor Place is going to feature homes with not only Tesla Solar Roof but also “Powerwall batteries, energy efficient equipment and appliances, and smart home automation.”

Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson commented:

“Mississippi Power uses the most advanced technologies to offer creative energy solutions that make our customers’ lives easier every day. This smart neighborhood is designed to simplify homeowners’ lives and give them more control over their home and energy use.”

They have already installed a Tesla Solar roof on a house built by Habitat for Humanity Home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi as a test project to see how Tesla’s solar roof tiles perform in southeast Mississippi.

A Tesla Solar Roof was installed on this Habitat for Humanity Home in Hattiesburg by Cross Roofing, a Certified Tesla Installer, in less than three days.

The actual Enzor Place neighborhood will have “approximately 45 homes in Phase I” and it could grow to 100-150 homes when the development is completed.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Earlier this year, Tesla reduced the price of its Solar Roof tiles and started to make the product available in more markets in the US.

