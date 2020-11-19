Tesla Model S passes test as police car for Fremont, saves $4,000 in fuel cost

The Fremont Police department has released a report on its use of a Tesla Model S as a police patrol vehicle, and they said the electric car passed the test.
The electric car has saved them $4,000 in fuel cost in a year.
In 2018, Fremont’s police department bought a used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 for $61,478.50 (including taxes and fees) to replace a 2007 Dodge Charger that was being retired in their fleet.
Their goal was to turn it into a police patrol car to see if the electric car fits the needs of a patrol vehicle and cut gas costs.
It went through their regular police patrol testing and was put on the road last year.
After being on the road for more than a year now, the Fremont police department has released a full report on their experience with the Model S, which they deemed successful.
Here are some of the key findings from the report:
- Proved sustainable with zero-emissions, eliminating 42,198 lbs. of CO2 from Fremont air annually
- Annual costs of energy/fuel and maintenance/repair was reduced by $2,147 vs. a gas Ford police pursuit vehicle (PPV)
- Reduced the annual cost of fuel that would have been required for a traditional gas-powered police vehicle by $4,097
- Remained in service 27 more days than a conventional PPV, resulting in a significant reduction in repairs, maintenance, and downtime
- The 265-mile range of the Tesla easily accommodated the 40-70 mile range that patrol vehicles drive on average per day
Here’s a comparison between the Tesla Model S and a Ford gas-powered police patrol vehicle:
|Factors
|2014 Tesla Model S 85
|Gas Ford PPV
|Vehicle Cost
|$61,478.50
|$40,500
|Standard Equipment Build Cost
|$35,000*
|$35,000
|Modifications Above/Beyond Standard Equipment Build Cost
|$6,774.48*
|$0
|OEM Range
|265 miles (85kWh battery)
|344 miles (18.6 tank cap)
|Actual Annual Energy/Avg. Annual Fuel Cost
|$1,036
Cost of energy consumed
while charging
|$5,133
Calculated assuming $3.00 per gallon
|Avg. Annual Repair/Maintenance Cost
|$4,865
|$2,915
|Actual Annual Costs of Energy/Avg. Fuel and Maintenance/Repair Costs
|$5,901
|$8,048
|Avg. Annual Maintenance Downtime
|39.125 Days (10.72%)
|66 days (17.98%)
|Avg. Annual Operational
CO2 Emissions
|0 lbs.
|42,198 lbs.
*Some costs were donated as part of the Pilot Program.
Here’s the report in full:
