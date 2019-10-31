Mercedes-Benz recalls EQC electric SUV over a problem that could block transmission

Mercedes-Benz is running into some issues with its first electric SUV, the EQC, as it issued a recall over a problem that could block the transmission.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled an aggressive electric vehicle production plan with the goal to have 6 factories producing electric vehicles supplied by a ‘global battery network.’

The automaker had other EVs before it, but they were converted gas-powered vehicles meant to be compliance cars for some markets.

Therefore, in some ways, the EQC is Mercedes-Benz’s first all-electric vehicle and it is launching the German automaker’s aggressive electrification effort.

It’s off to a rough start as they are now issuing a recall on the electric SUV.

The automaker reported (via Reuters):

“Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime.”

The German industry publication kfz betrieb reported that 1,700 EQC SUVs are affected.

While the problem sounds minor, it could actually lead to the vehicle stalling or even crashing:

“The fault could interrupt torque transmission to the front axle, leading to a vehicle stall. Additionally, if parts of the broken bolt become lodged within the differential transmission, this might affect the ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Daimler said.”

The automaker didn’t confirm the number of vehicles affected, but production has been relatively low to date.

Daimler launched the Mercedes-Benz EQC earlier this year and we released our first-drive review of the electric SUV in May. We were fairly impressed by the vehicle.

Audi also ran into some issues as it was ramping up production of its first electric SUV, the e-tron, earlier this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.