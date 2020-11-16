First Look at Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck configurator and options

Rivian is launching its configurator for its R1T electric pickup truck and we are taking a first look at all the options.

As we reported last week, Rivian released the details of the first production versions of the R1T and R1S:

Now the configurator is opened for people who placed a reservation with a $1,000 deposit.

I happen to have had an R1T reservation since November 2018 so here’s a first look at the electric pickup truck’s configurator.

Rivian R1T Configurator

Rivian R1T Paint Options

Rivian R1T Wheel Options

Rivian R1T Other Exterior Options

Ever since the launch of the prototype of its R1T pickup truck, Rivian has been talking about launching a camping kitchen system.

The configurator now shows that it is a $5,000 option:

An off-road package is also available as an option, but it is included with Launch Edition version of the R1T:

If it wasn’t included, it would be $2,000 extra for the truck which starts at $67,500.

Rivian R1T Interior Options

As we previously reported, U.S. deliveries for R1T Launch Edition start in June 2021, followed by R1S Launch Edition in August 2021.

Rivian says that Canadian deliveries for both vehicles will begin in November 2021.

