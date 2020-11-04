Quick Charge Podcast: November 4, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla launches new winter tire and wheel package just in time for Model Y’s first winter
- Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta appears to detect and avoid road debris in video
- Tesla hacker finds hints at 5G connection and hotspot in software
- BMW launches iX3 electric SUV [Gallery]
- Kandi’s small electric car to cost $7,999 in California
- EGEB: Wind and solar costs fell by 10% in 2019
- 2020 election: Wealthy Florida island approves $100M climate band-aid
- This 254 mph (408 km/h) electric motorcycle just set 11 new world records
- Single-speed electric bikes: The latest trend that’s helping reduce e-bike prices
