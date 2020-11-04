BMW launches iX3 electric SUV [Gallery]

BMW is launching the iX3 electric SUV in Europe with the vehicle arriving at dealerships from China.

Here we share a close look photo gallery of the new electric vehicle.

When unveiling the BMW iX3 concept vehicle in 2018, the German automaker said that it’s going to be the first electric vehicle based on its fifth-generation electric powertrain technology, which is designed to enable longer electric range.

The next-generation EV is also the first fully electric vehicle launched by BMW since the i3 back in 2013.

The iX3 is also another first for BMW who is producing the vehicle in China and exporting it to other markets — something very few automakers are doing — though we are starting to see a trend on that front with electric vehicle makers, like Polestar.

Even Tesla is starting to do it with Model 3 vehicles made in China going to Europe.

BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) has started production of the BMW iX3 electric SUV in September and the German automaker announced today that vehicles are getting to dealers in Europe in the coming days for deliveries.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse commented:

“The BMW iX3 will be arriving in showrooms in the next few days. Employees at the BBA plant in Shenyang celebrated the start of production in late September. The iX3 brings e-mobility to the extremely popular X family and paves the way for the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology.”

They released new pictures of the BMW iX3 production version.

Here’s a gallery:

BMW iX3 Exterior

BMW iX3 Interior

BMW iX3 Specs

Earlier this year, BMW confirmed the specs of the iX3. The BMW iX3’s 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack — 74 kWh of which is useable — offers a range of 460 kilometers (286 miles) using the generous WLTP testing numbers. That likely translates to around 200 miles in real-world driving.

The battery pack feeds a 210 kW/286 hp electric motor with a peak torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h [62 mph] in 6.8 seconds.

As for charging, the BMW iX3 can take a 150 kW DC fast-charge output.

The electric SUV costs about €70,000 in Europe.

As we previously reported, BMW canceled its plan to launch the iX3 electric SUV in the US, but the price would translate to about $67,000 USD before taxes and incentives.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.