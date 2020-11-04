Tesla launches new winter tire and wheel package just in time for Model Y’s first winter

Tesla has launched its Model Y winter tire and wheel package just in time for the first snow and regulations in the north.

As a California-based company, Tesla has often been criticized for addressing concerns from owners living in colder climates as a second thought.

That has often materialized itself through a lack of or last-minute availability of winter tires directly from Tesla.

In the Northeast, many jurisdictions require drivers to install winter tires on their vehicles before a certain deadline in order to improve road safety.

Here in Quebec, Canada, all cars must have winter tires installed by December 1, but many decide to install them weeks ahead as it often snows in November.

Now with the Model Y about to face its first winter, Tesla has released the “Model Y 19″ Gemini Wheel and Winter Tire Package”:

“Model Y 19″ Gemini Wheel and Winter Tire Package provides maximum safety and grip when driving in wet or dry conditions and on icy or snow-covered roads. The winter package guarantees a high level of traction, stability, and braking efficiency under 45° F, so you can enjoy wherever you drive with confidence and comfort.”

It comes with PIRELLI WINTER SOTTOZERO™ tires and costs $3,500 in the US and $4,700 in Canada:

For those who want to save some money, you can buy the 255/45R19 PIRELLI WINTER SOTTOZERO (Amazon US and Amazon Canada) tires separately and have them installed on your existing Gemini wheels, which come standard with Model Y.

Based on current pricing, you’d save ~$2,500 in the US and ~$2,800 in Canada.

The Pirelli Sottozero have long been preferred winter tires for Tesla owners since they provide a good balance between grip and efficiency to retain a decent range in winter.

If your Model Y is sporting bigger than 19″ wheels with summer/all-season tires, we do recommend downgrading to 19″ for the winter, and that’s where Tesla’s wheel and tire package becomes a more attractive option.

While you are preparing your Model Y for the winter, we also recommend getting some floormats for the winter. The Super Liner set for Model Y comes to me highly recommended.

For a cheaper yet still good rubber option, the Tough Pro kit for Model Y has been popular. Right now, the full set with trunk and frunk mats cost just $150 — about $110 cheaper than the Super Liner.

As for Model 3 drivers, you can visit our winter guide for more information on how to prepare your electric vehicle for the cold weather.

