Quick Charge Podcast: November 3, 2020

- Tesla (TSLA) is getting new battery cells from Panasonic with faster charging capacity
- Tesla releases new software update with Autopilot, Spotify app improvements, and more
- Tesla is going to expand Full Self-Driving to Canada and Norway next
- Ford CEO: Mach-E is the first true competitor with Tesla — a Tesla is not a Mustang
- Here’s a new $32,000 electric camper and we are highly skeptical
- EGEB: Oil and gas giant Equinor pledges to become net zero
- The US quits the Paris Agreement tomorrow, here’s what’s next
- Texas-based electric motorcycle and side-by-side electric ATV startup partners toward progress
- Lectric XP Step-Thru review: The 28 mph king of fun and affordable e-bikes
