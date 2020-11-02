Tesla is going to expand Full Self-Driving to Canada and Norway next

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is going to expand its Full Self-Driving beta software to Canada and Norway.

As we have been reporting extensively over the last few weeks, Tesla has started pushing an early beta (alpha really) of its “Full Self-Driving” software.

The update adds autonomous turns in intersections and auto lane changes on city streets.

Combined with Navigate on Autopilot, drivers can set a destination, and the car will try to autonomously navigate to the location, but it requires the driver to monitor the driving and be ready to take control at all times.

For now, the update is only available to a select few Tesla owners in the early access program in the US as part of an “early beta.”

Now, Elon Musk says that the first other markets to get the “FSD” software update are going to be Canada and Norway:

“Canada and Norway are next after we get US out of early beta!”

Musk linked the launch in those markets to getting the software out of “early beta” in the US, which he previously said should happen in December.

Launching in new markets can be challenging as different markets have different road markings and signs as well as different road regulations.

Here’s what Tesla has to say about the FSD beta in the release notes of the update:

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossings, intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

