CAKE has two new race-oriented versions of its electric dirt bikes, and the company is ready to put them to use on the track.

CAKE’s main two models have been their CAKE Kalk OR and CAKE Kalk INK.

The former uses nicer suspension and thus carries a bit of a premium price compared to the latter, but both use essentially the same drivetrains.

The bikes are powered by 11 kW (14.75 hp) motors that put out 280 Nm of torque at the rear wheel and have been known to send riders soaring through the air, helped no doubt by the bikes’ lightweight design. At just 75 kg (165 lb), the power-to-weight ratio of CAKE’s electric dirt bikes is quite impressive.

And now CAKE is getting even more competitive with the introduction of the CAKE Kalk OR and INK RACE models. The RACE models are designed for motocross racing, as you may have guessed, and have several race-specific upgrades.

The bikes get new fenders, fork guards, CAKE-specific MX wheels and hubs, and more extreme tires.











The company is also planning to offer a RACE upgrade kit so that current Kalk OR and Kalk INK owners can take advantage of the new RACE setup and covert their own bikes into proper motocross-ready models. The add-on kit will be available this December and will cost US$2,100.

For those that want to buy the RACE bikes ready-to-go, the Kalk OR RACE will retail for US$13,000, while the Kalk INK RACE will retail for US$10,500. Both models will be available starting in March 2021.

CAKE is also developing a new electric motocross racing league known as the International CAKE One Design Race series format. It was designed similar to the FIA Formula E World Championships, with the goal of spreading the racing series across many cities around the world and receive FIM approval.

The first race already occurred this September in St. Tropez, France.

Lastly, CAKE has announced several small changes and updates to its existing line of electric motorcycles.

The street legal CAKE Kalk INK SL is being renamed the INK&, fitting the naming format of the CAKE Kalk&, which was CAKE’s first street legal electric motorcycle.

The bikes will receive a few other updates as well, as the company explained:

The INK& and its sibling, the Kalk& will feature new DOT certified 19” ‘Town and Trail’ tires developed in partnership with Kenda and will also feature an updated polypropylene fender, new cable sleeves, improved motor sensors as well as a new 4” high-resolution display with improved button interface. The Kalk INK& will also come standard with a new 80T rear sprocket while the Kalk& will come standard with the Gates belt drive system for near silent operation.







