Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE is announcing the commencement of deliveries of its latest models from the CAKE Kalk INK line, a new series of electric motorcycles that have seen the company’s high prices drop (slightly) into more affordable territory.

The CAKE Kalk INK line of electric motorbikes have been available on pre-order since the spring of this year.

Now the company has announced that deliveries have begun in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific countries.

CAKE is known for making slick-looking electric dirt bikes and street-legal electric motorcycles. The bikes may look industrial design award-ready, but they also carry hefty price tags.

The company’s original two bikes, the Kalk OR and the street-legal Kalk& are priced at $US13,000 and $US14,000, respectively.

While the 90 km/h (56 mph) bikes are beautiful and feature top-shelf Öhlins suspension, that’s a lot of coin to spend. And so CAKE recently announced the CAKE Kalk INK in March followed by the street legal CAKE Kalk INK SL in April, both of which were designed to target more price conscious customers.

The bikes are built on the same platform as the original Kalk OR and Kalk& motorbikes, including using the same aluminum frame, swingarm, drivetrain and battery.

But the INK line makes a few changes including a simpler suspension set up that is both more cost effective and likely more convenient for casual riders, among other modifications designed to be more economical and rider-friendly.











As the company expanded:

The Kalk INK series, however, employs a non-linkage rear suspension system for simplicity, lightweight motocross front suspension for robustness, as well as fenders and bodywork that are made from black, injection-molded polycarbonate and ABS. Both the Kalk INK and Kalk INK SL also come standard with a sturdy 19-inch wheelset for added durability, less overall maintenance, and additional after-market tire compatibility.

The result is still a premium electric motorcycle that most of regulars can’t afford, but does serve to drop the price by around 30% to between US$ 9,500 to US$10,500.

As CAKE CEO Stefan Ytterborn explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“The Kalk INK platform is a freeride dream. It is truly exciting to expand Cake’s product line-up with a no-compromise, premium bike that has the potential of reaching an audience that is beyond our current customer base. With the Kalk INK series of motorbikes, we’re on a journey of inviting and inspiring new users to the surreal experience of flying down a trail with ease—without polluting or disturbing.”

Electrek’s Take

I’ve always loved the CAKE Kalk bikes, even if I could never afford them.

While some people find the aesthetic a bit too far out there, I think its a great example of what designers can do with electric motorcycles when freed from the constraints of internal combustion-based powertrains.

That said, damn those are some high prices…

And especially after I plunked down nearly $3k yesterday on an electric motorbike that comes pretty darn close to the speed and range specs of the CAKE Kalk line of motorcycles, these bikes are just going to have to remain as eye candy for me.

What do you think of the CAKE Kalk INK line of electric motorcycles? Let us know in the comments below!

