Eugene, Oregon-based Arcimoto’s three-wheeled electric Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) is marching towards an annual production rate of 50,000 vehicles in two years. And to get all of those FUVs to their new owners, Arcimoto has just announced a partnership with DHL.

The Arcimoto FUV is a street-legal electric vehicle designed in a tadpole trike setup with a single rear wheel. That offers increased stability, which is important for the fast and fun 75 mph (120 km/h) EV.

Arcimoto’s just-announced DHL partnership is designed to provide nationwide home delivery of the electric three-wheelers, beginning with the 48 contiguous states.

Hawaii and Alaska will be added in a second stage expansion that will also see international deliveries included.

As Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“This partnership represents an incredible milestone for Arcimoto and our direct-to-customer sales model. As we plan for mass production, a seamless delivery solution from our factory is vitally important. DHL’s best-in-class technology, out-of-the-box-truck thinking, and commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship drive a huge win for Arcimoto adopters, who will benefit from not only from the efficiency and joy of the Fun Utility Vehicle, but also the speed and accessibility of receiving one.”

The deliveries will function very much like a typical DHL home delivery, with a tracking number that allows new owners to follow their FUVs from the factory’s loading dock right to their driveway.

The partnership helps DHL double down on its green initiatives, which in the past have included other electric vehicles such as cargo electric bicycles for urban package delivery.

As CEO of DHL Global Forwarding US David Goldberg expanded:

“We are very pleased to announce this partnership, leveraging DHL Global Forwarding’s digitized logistics technology to deliver Arcimoto’s highly-efficient electric vehicles, which are making a real impact in reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and air pollution. This type of innovation falls squarely in line with DHL’s GoGreen environmental protection program, which aims to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.”

The new delivery solution will be an important part of achieving Arcimoto’s stated goal of reaching an annual production rate of 50,000 vehicles in the next 24 months.

While producing vehicles is one hurdle, getting them to customers is an entirely separate problem to be solved. Just ask Tesla.

And if you’re wondering to yourself, “Man, what is it like to drive one of those things?!” then you’re in luck! Electrek’s own Jamie Dow snagged an FUV for a test ride earlier this year. Check it out.

