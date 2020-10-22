Quick Charge Podcast: October 22, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2020 results: destroys both revenue and profit expectations
- Tesla releases new Model Y Shanghai factory pictures ahead of production start
- Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk teases ‘lots of improvements’ for the electric pickup
- Tesla fires ‘Mister Gigafactory’, the engineer behind its factory construction projects
- Tesla is increasing price of Full Self-Driving package to a whopping $10,000
- First Look at Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta and it looks just insane
- Tesla is working with mysterious third-parties to deploy Megacharger network for electric semi trucks
- VW ID.4 Sneak Peek — Will VW’s electric SUV outsell the ID.3?
- EGEB: Japan will pledge to reach net zero by 2050
- Italian rail is exploring the use of hydrogen trains
- Review: 30 MPH Hero S8 electric scooter’s fat tires and full suspension love going off-road!
