Tesla releases new Model Y Shanghai factory pictures ahead of production start

Tesla has released new pictures of the Model Y factory at Shanghai Gigafactory ahead of the start of production.

The start of Model Y production in Shanghai is considered critical to Tesla’s growth.

There’s no doubt that the Chinese market has become extremely important to automaker and Tesla has taken full advantage of it by becoming the first foreign automaker to have a wholly-owned factory in the country.

Tesla started by producing the Model 3 at its Gigafactory in Shanghai, but Model Y is expected to have even higher demand in China. The Model Y is going to compete with several small electric SUVs and crossovers from EV startups like Nio and Xpeng.

Now with the release of its Q3 2020 financial results, Tesla has shared some progress on bringing Model Y to production at Gigafactory Shanghai:

“We are currently building Model Y capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas, and remain on track to start deliveries from each location in 2021”

The automaker also released new pictures of the new Model Y factory being built at the Gigafactory Shanghai site.

Tesla Model Y Factory at Gigafactory Shanghai

The main building in the forefront is the new Model Y factory with the Model 3 factory in the background.

Tesla has also released new pictures of the diecast machines being installed for Model Y production:

Tesla has also already deployed many robots for the body manufacturing of the electric SUV in Shanghai:

Finally, the automaker has also the first pictures of the Model Y paint shop in the new factory:

Tesla says that the Model Y production at Gigafactory Shanghai is expected to start in 2021 and that’s expected to be early in 2021.

The automaker currently claims a 250,000-vehicle annual production rate with the Model 3 alone in Shanghai.

With Model Y, Tesla is expected to more than double that production rate.

