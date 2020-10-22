First Look at Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta and it looks just insane

We get our first look at Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta software update as some owners who are testing it are sharing videos and it looks just insane.

After months of working on a complete core rewrite of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Package, Tesla has now started its Full Self-Driving Beta rollout.

As expected. the new update enables turns on city streets and links to Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot features – delivering a virtually feature-complete self-driving system that drivers need to constantly monitor.

Tesla is very clear in the release notes of the Full Self-Driving Beta update that it can be dangerous if not monitored properly:

“Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent.”

Tesla also confirmed the features that the new update enables in beta:

“When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossings, intersections and in narrow driving situations.”

The automaker is currently only sending the update to a limited number of owners in the early access program and it plans to gradually push it to more people in the coming weeks.

Since it is based on many neural networks, the system is expected to rapidly improve as more people use it and correct it.

Some owners are starting to share images of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta software at work and it shows that Tesla updated the driving visualizations with a ton more information.

Here’s a quick loook from Twitter user @brandonee916 who has received and activated the update:

It’s real… this is part of the development UI and is BETA. pic.twitter.com/SmhCrftJcc — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

When there are a lot of objects and signs along the road, the driving visualizations look kind of insane.

Here’s the update navigating a roundabout for the first time:

Overly cautious at a roundabout… I didn’t have to interact until the end of the process. Not bad for the first attempt! Go FSD BETA! pic.twitter.com/3gPkztUWgY — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

As you can see, Tesla is sharing a lot more information about what Autopilot is seeing, but the graphics look less refined than before:

The future is coming… FSD BETA is here, I hope @Tesla makes progress to get this out to more people soon! Full intersection rendering on the DEV UI is incredible. I didn’t have any interaction other than modifying my following distance. pic.twitter.com/eKhvmPsAt2 — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

In this next video, we can see the Tesla vehicle performing a left turn in an intersection using Navigate on Autopilot – something that wasn’t possible before this beta update:

Very difficult to get video shot… I’ll get a better video soon… it turned on the signal, waited for the car and pedestrians… at night! Incredible work @Tesla !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HL65vB1gYR — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

If you do get the update, please follow the instruction closely and be extremely careful as Tesla recommends.

If you have more videos of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta, please feel free to contact me via email at Fred@electrek.co, via Wickr: Fredev, or through my social media: Twitter and Instagram.

