Tesla is increasing price of Full Self-Driving package to a whopping $10,000

Tesla indicates that it is about to increase the price of its Full Self-Driving package to a whopping $10,000 and yet, that’s a good deal according to Elon Musk.

The decision to pre-sell a “Full Self-Driving” package in its vehicles years before it planned on making the technology available through the software has been controversial, to say the least.

It’s a bold move from Tesla that has been criticized for many reasons.

Some say that it’s confusing customers in thinking that Tesla vehicles are currently capable of self-driving, which is not the case.

Others have also criticized Tesla for often changing the price of the package up and down, even though they haven’t delivered the features promised in the package.

Over the last year, CEO Elon Musk has made Tesla’s pricing strategy clearer when it comes to the “Full Self-Driving” package: Tesla is going to increase the price of the package as it introduces new features.

In July, the price of increased by $1,000 to $8,000.

Now CEO Elon Musk says that it will increase by an additional $2,000 on Monday:

Now that Tesla FSD beta is out in limited release, FSD price (new or upgrade) will go up by ~$2k on Monday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2020

Musk is linking the price increase to Tesla releasing the Full Self-Driving Beta update this week.

Earlier today, we reported a first look at the Full Self-Driving Beta update, which appears impressive so far, but it has only been released to a limited number of people.

While $10,000 might sound expensive for the software package, Musk warned that the price will keep increasing in the future:

The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. To that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000.

As more features are released toward the goal of Full Self-Driving, Tesla plans to incrementally increase the price of the package going forward.

Electrek’s Take

I think we could see many people pulling the trigger and spending the $8,000 before the price increase on Monday.

Even Electrek’s Seth Weintraub, who had a healthy skepticism of Tesla’s ability to deliver a full self-driving system, is tempted to pull the trigger after seeing the first look at the beta update.

It’s still not really practical, but it does show that Tesla is getting a lot closer.

If you want my opinion, I do think that Tesla is now a lot more likely to deliver on its promise and I think that this $2,000 price increase is only the beginning.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.