Quick Charge Podcast: October 19, 2020

- Tesla admits design flaw led to vehicle rear bumper falling off when driving in puddles of water
- Tesla slashes its used car warranty — killing another confidence builder
- Tesla (TSLA) is considering a battery factory in Indonesia, says local officials
- Tesla has over 120 operational microgrids around the world
- Tesla battery researcher shows new test results pointing to batteries lasting over 2 million miles
- Tesla is starting to export made-in-China Model 3 to Europe
- 80V Greenworks vs. EGO 56V: High power electric leaf blower shootout (review)
- GM’s Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV to feature crazy heads-up AR display
- EGEB: Honda axes diesel cars in the UK
- Chevron and Exxon boost campaign donations to Democrats
- Startup installing free, solar-powered e-bike charging stations
- Himiway Cruiser review: a cheap yet fast and long-range fat tire e-bike!
