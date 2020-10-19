GM’s Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV to feature crazy heads-up AR display

Augmented reality display technology is growing by leaps and bounds and has already been incorporated into the developer side of building autonomous vehicles.

But now, with the Cadillac Lyriq, GM’s upcoming next-gen electric SUV, we’re likely to see a user augmented reality display technology for mainstream users…

Earlier this year, GM unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, the first electric vehicle using GM’s Ultium platform.

The automaker announced 300 miles of range and 150 kW fast charging, and everything is packaged into a design that has been well-received.

Now, we learned that the Cadillac Lyriq will also be equipped with a next-generation heads-up display (HUD).

Digital Trends reported on Envisics, a UK-based startup founded by an expert in holograms, and its latest AR-based head-up display:

What Envisics has developed is a headset-free, in-car holography system that aims to transform the way we view the road. How? By giving your car an AR overhaul more in line with the kind of HUD technology you’d ordinarily find in a fighter jet or a commercial aircraft worth many millions of dollars. Or, heck, an X-Wing.

The company confirmed that the next generation of its augmented reality HUD system is going to be in the Cadillac Lyriq.

Envisics founder Jamieson Christmas commented on the devices:

We really are the Retina-grade display of the automotive world. Our devices typically work at three to four times the resolution of the human eye. You’re left with an image clarity far beyond that which you would normally experience in a vehicle. Our displays can work to tens of thousands of candelas of brightness, which enables you to see this in the most extreme environments.

The technology goes beyond HUD systems that can be found in vehicles today. It actually changes based on the environment and delivers clear images even in brought daylight.

The company shared several demonstration images of the next generation of its HUD technology on its website:

It doesn’t mean that the Lyriq is going to have all those features, but Envisics hypes up its next-gen system to be a significant improvement over current HUD systems.

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is expected to launch in 2022 and start at less than $60,000.

What do you think of such an augmented reality-based HUD system? Let us know in the comment section below.

