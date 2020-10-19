EGEB: Honda axes diesel cars in the UK

Honda stops selling new diesel cars in the UK and will phase out gas cars by the end of 2022.

US oil giants Chevron and Exxon increased their share of campaign donations to Democrats this year.

Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project is ready to churn out power.

Honda kills diesel in the UK

Honda has stopped selling new diesel cars in the UK, and the last vehicles are expected to be gone from dealerships within a few weeks. That means the company’s UK line is just gas, hybrid, or electric.

According to Auto Express, a Honda spokesperson said:

Honda has accelerated its plans for all its European mainstream car models to be electrified from 2025 to 2022 and our motor petrol hybrid technology will play a key role in achieving this goal. As such, we plan for European production of diesel powertrains to cease by the end of 2022. However, on a local level in the UK, we have now stopped selling diesel cars.

It’s the largest car manufacturer to drop diesel in the UK to date after bringing forward plans to switch to 100% green technology in the next two years. Honda will also phase out gas cars by the end of 2022, rather than 2025 as previously announced, according to the Times.

You can check out a video review of the Honda e (pictured above) here.

US election oil money

Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the two largest US energy firms, have increased their share of campaign donations to Democrats in 2020, according to the latest filings.

Reuters reports:

Chevron contributed roughly 28% [$4.9 million] of its political funds to Democratic candidates this cycle, from 26% in 2016. Exxon sent 41% of its contributions to Democratic candidates and parties, up from 32.6% in the last presidential election, the data showed.

Why would Chevron and Exxon do this when the Democrats are pushing green energy (but the Dems are in favor of fracking)? Chevron spokesman Sean Comey said:

[The contributions are to] support the election of candidates who believe, like we do, in the value of responsible oil and natural gas development and organizations and measures that are aligned with our business interests.

Or, in other words, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in the polls. That saying, 85% of all fossil-fuel donations have gone to the Republican Party this election.

Virginia’s offshore wind

Dominion Energy has completed the final stage of testing of its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) pilot project. The offshore wind farm is now ready to enter commercial service, and its technical review is expected to be complete by the end of 2020, which will be conducted while the CVOW is online. It’s the only project permitted under the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

It’s a two-turbine, 12-megawatt (MW) facility 27 miles off Virginia Beach capable of providing 3,000 homes with power, as Electrek reported on July 1.

Dominion Energy’s big wind project is its proposed 2,600-megawatt offshore wind farm, which is the largest announced offshore wind project in North America. It’s on track to start construction in 2024, and will provide enough green energy to power up to 660,000 homes.

In April, Virginia’s governor signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act that requires new measures to promote energy efficiency, sets a schedule for closing old fossil-fuel power plants, and requires electricity to come from 100% green energy. Dominion Energy Virginia must be 100% carbon-free by 2045.

