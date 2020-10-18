Tesla is starting to export made-in-China Model 3 to Europe

- Oct. 18th 2020 2:03 pm ET

0

Tesla is starting to export made-in-China Model 3 vehicles to Europe – something the automaker originally said it didn’t plan to do.

When Tesla started building its Gigafactory in Shanghai, in an attempt to reassure people that the automaker wasn’t just shifting production capacity to China, CEO Elon Musk was adamant that it was to supply local demand in China and not to export to other markets.

The optics were very important since the factory was announced amid the peak of the trade war between the US and China.

Last month, reports coming out of China indicated that Tesla changed its mind and was now planning to start exporting made-in-China Model 3 vehicles to other markets.

With the changes that were made to the Model 3 this week, Tesla pushed the delivery timeline of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus in European markets.

Now it looks like we have an explanation for the longer delivery delay as new Model 3 Standard Range Plus buyers in Europe are being told that their cars are coming from China.

Here’s a bill from a new Tesla Model 3 buyer in France that shows the Model 3 is made in China (via Green Drive):

In France, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is listed 46,600 €, including 8,267 € in taxes.

Tesla recently updated its Model 3 Standard Range Plus in China with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from Chinese battery maker CATL.

It resulted in a price drop and a range increase earlier this month for Chinese customers.

Electrek’s Take

This is quite an important move.

If I may venture into some speculation, I think that with Fremont focusing on Model Y production and Tesla ramping up capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, it may make more sense for Tesla to send Model 3 vehicles from China to Europe until they have local production at Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla is certainly not alone in doing this.

BMW and Polestar are now both producing electric vehicles in China that they are selling in Europe.

How do you feel about this move? Are you OK with getting made-in-China Tesla vehicles instead of made-in-California? Even with LFP batteries? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger