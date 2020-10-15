Quick Charge Podcast: October 15, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model Y made-in-China could increase sales 4x with cheaper version, analyst says
- Tesla starts production of 7-seater Model Y electric SUV with third row next month
- Tesla to reduce Model S price again as Elon Musk takes shot at Lucid
- GM Cruise gets greenlight to operate true driverless Chevy Bolt EVs
- VW places massive order of robots to build ID.4 SUV and ID.BUZZ electric minibus
- Fisker makes deal with Magna to make the Ocean electric SUV
- Chevy Bolt EV is under investigation by NHTSA over potential battery fire issue
- Mazda MX-30 First Drive — Does this car have a perfectly sized battery?
- EGEB: This Dutch offshore wind farm will help oyster reefs grow
- These two tech companies will make the US power grid smarter
- That odd little laptop-sized electric scooter from Japan is now going global
