Tesla starts production of 7-seater Model Y electric SUV with third row next month

Tesla will start production of the 7-seater version of the Model Y electric SUV with a third row next month, according to a new comment by CEO Elon Musk.

At the launch of the Model Y last year, Tesla surprised by fitting a third row of seats in the small electric SUV.

The configuration wasn’t available at launch and Musk said that it will be coming “probably early Q4.”

We are now in early Q4 and the CEO updated the timeline.

Musk now says that Tesla will start production of the Model Y 7-seater next month for first deliveries in December:

Starting production on 7-seater next month, initial deliveries early December.

Many potential Model Y buyers were waiting for the 7-seat option, but there have been questions about how Tesla will deliver the third row.

Over the last year, since Tesla unveiled the Model Y prototype, we got a few glimpses at the third-row seat, and it has raised concerns about its usefulness due to its extremely limited legroom.

It led to people suggesting that Tesla might actually go with rear-facing seats for the production version of the 7-seater Model Y.

During his Model Y teardown, Sandy Munro also believes that he found some evidence that Tesla might have built-in some features to receive a rear-facing third row.

It’s still unclear what the production version of the Model Y with 7 seats will look like, but Tesla has certainly been looking at rear-facing seats recently.

Tesla used to have a rear-facing seat option for the Model S, and the automaker has more recently discussed bringing back rear-facing seats that would be big enough to fit adults in the Model S.

Musk didn’t discuss when Tesla plans to open orders for the Model Y 7-seater, but it is expected to be soon if deliveries are to start in less than two months.

Once Tesla opens the configurator for the new version of the Model Y, we should know the final design of the third row.

