Lucid confirms base Air at $69,900 — beating Tesla by just 4 miles

Lucid Motors has confirmed the base version of its Air electric sedan at $69,900 with 406 miles of range — beating the Tesla Model S by just four miles.

Earlier this year, Lucid launched the production version of the Air, its first electric car, and unveiled all the different trims except for the base trim.

The company confirmed that it will start “below $80,000” but didn’t elaborate on the vehicle’s specs.

Today, the electric vehicle startup announced the base version:

At Lucid, our vision has always been to create the world’s best EV technology and make it progressively more attainable over time. Today, we move closer to this goal and present details of the elemental model of the Lucid Air lineup, called simply Lucid Air.

Lucid confirmed a starting price of $69,900 after the federal tax credit and a range of 406 miles on a single charge.

Here are the details announced today:

480 horsepower

A projected EPA estimated range of 406 miles on a single charge 2

A single-motor powertrain with optional dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration

A 900+ ultra-high voltage electrical architecture with DC fast charging capability

Customers who reserve now will receive three years of complimentary charging at Electrify America’s extensive nationwide network of ultrafast charging stations

The base range is barely beating the Model S’ 402 miles just after Tesla announced the Model S Plaid that barely beats Lucid Air GT’s 517-mile range.

Here’s the entire Lucid Air lineup as of now:

Models Price (USD before incentives) Range (EPA Est.) Horsepower Performance Specs (0-60s acceleration, 1/4 mile time, top speed) Charging (up to) Availability Air $77,400 406 miles 480 hp TBA 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph 2022 Air Touring $95,000 406 miles 620 hp 3.2s, 11.4s, 155 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q4 2021 Air Grand Touring $139,000 517 miles 800 hp 3.0s, 10.8s, 168 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q2 2021 Air Dream Edition $169,000 503 miles 1,080 hp 2.5s, 9.9s, 168 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q2 2021

