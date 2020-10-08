Audi teases electric e-tron GT production version, releases ‘progressive’ sound of the supercar

Audi is teasing the production version of its e-tron GT electric supercar and unveiling the ‘progressive’ sound of the vehicle.

The vehicle is an exciting entry in the EV space and a collaboration with Porsche leveraging their expertise with the Taycan.

Audi unveiled the prototype back in 2018 and now it is getting ready to start production.

Today, the German automaker teased the production and the sound of the electric car:

“Passion for detail, maximum precision, and top quality: The new Audi e-tron GT reflects all the passion with which Audi develops and builds cars. For the production of the electrically powered Gran Turismo at Audi Böllinger Höfe at the Neckarsulm site, the company uses customized new technologies – however, the finishing touches are applied by highly skilled hands. And since the dynamic work of art must also sound good, Audi has brought musical flair and technical competence to bear in composing a unique sound for the e-tron GT. It sounds powerful and progressive – just as an Audi should.”

Audi released the following video about the sound of the e-tron GT, which it recommends you watch with good headphones:

You can skip to the second half of the video to start hearing samples of the sound of the car.

The sound that they created for the car can be adjusted by the driver if it’s not something you like:

Development of the e-sound for the Audi e-tron GT with musical creativity and technical competence; designed on the computer, in the sound laboratory, and in the car

32 individual sound elements; weighted and modulated based on drive management data

Optional sound package: two control units in the luggage compartment, two external loudspeakers on the car and two internal loudspeakers in the rear doors

Sound characteristics can be adjusted across multiple stages using Audi drive select

Audi has already taken some flack over the sound of the e-tron GT because engine noises were added to a feature of the electric vehicle in a product placement in an Avengers movie.

However, the fault was apparently on the people behind the film and not Audi.

With the release today, Audi also teased the electric vehicle:

The automaker released a lot of details about the production of the Audi e-tron GT:

Production of the Audi e-tron GT at Audi Böllinger Höfe, which opened in 2014 at the Neckarsulm site; expansion and conversion 2019; new virtual planning methods

Head of Production Wolfgang Schanz: “Here, we are bringing a unique combination of craftsmanship and smart factory technology to life”

The body shop for the e-tron GT is around 85 percent automated; ten stations with a total of 34 robots

Optimum area management with a body assembly line along which each body passes twice; two-way framer combines multiple manufacturing steps on limited floorspace

Correlation-free inline measurement is a new technology offering the highest precision, with a maximum possible deviation of just +/-0.20 millimeters

The joint assembly line for Audi e-tron GT and Audi R8 despite their different technology concepts is unique in the Volkswagen Group

Different conveyor technologies on the assembly line: 20 driverless transport vehicles, new electrically powered overhead conveyor rail, autonomous transfer station

Human-robot cooperation for bonding the front and rear windows

Customized assembly aids from the 3D printer based on employee ideas

They also released some pictures of the production underway in Germany:

The Audi e-tron GT is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.