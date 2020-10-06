Quick Charge Podcast: October 6, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla finally launches two-factor authentication to better protect customers
- Tesla Solar Roof buyer left without roof and tarps over his house after 2-month-long nightmare
- Tesla dissolves its PR department — a new first in the industry
- Place your bets on the first electric pickup: Rivian and Tesla Cybertruck lead odds, Nikola is dead last
- VW ID.3 — Is this the mass-market EV the world needs?
- Mercedes-Benz announces several new electric cars, teases EQE and EQS SUV
- EGEB: Hurricane Delta will pound offshore oil in the Gulf of Mexico
- Boris Johnson pledges to power all UK homes with wind by 2030
- Coming to America: Testing a typical Asian electric bike for a US audience
