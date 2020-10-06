Mercedes-Benz announces several new electric cars, teases EQE and EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz announces several new electric vehicles and teases the upcoming new EQE and EQS SUV.

The German automaker has had a slow start in electrification with the launch of the EQC electric SUV last year, but things are about to ramp up over the next 12 months.

It starts with the launch of the EQA electric crossover by the end of the year — followed by the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan next year.

Now Mercedes-Benz announces several new electric vehicles:

“The camouflaged prototypes undergoing testing are also foretelling key design features that are revolutionary for the luxury segment such as the cab forward design or the coupé-like ‘one-bow’ styling. However, further details of the progressive design of the models EQS SUV, EQE and EQE SUV crucial for the success of the electric initiative remain a secret to the public for the time being.”

The German automaker has released a new video of the testing of the new camouflaged prototypes:

The EQS will feature a brand new all-electric architecture from the German automaker.

Christoph Starzynski, Vice-President Electric Vehicle Architecture at Mercedes-Benz and responsible for the EQ vehicles, commented:

“The EQS has already piled up far more than two million test kilometres from the heat of South Africa to the cold of Northern Sweden. The EQS will be the S-Class of electric vehicles. That is why it is undergoing the same demanding development program as any other vehicle that has the privilege of proudly bearing the three-pointed star. In addition, there were quite a few tests specifically for electric cars that cover important development priorities such as range, charging and efficiency”.

Here’s what Mercedes-Benz’s EV roadmap looks like for the different platforms:

Here are a few new pictures of the prototypes that Daimler released today:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.