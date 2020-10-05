Tesla Model Y roof allegedly falls off brand new car — turning it into a convertible

It looks like Tesla is still having some quality control issues with the Model Y as the roof of a brand new electric SUV supposedly fell right off — turning it into a convertible.

As we reported a few months after Tesla started delivering the Model Y, the automaker was having some major quality issues.

Over the last few months, it seems that most of those issues have been ironed out, but some new Model Y buyers are still reporting quality issues.

Although none as crazy as what this new problem a Model Y owner had with his roof, which he claims fell right off the car as he drove it home.

He shared video proof of the major quality issue:

Hey @elonmusk why didn't you tell us that Tesla sells convertibles now? Because the roof of our brand new model Y fell off on the highway pic.twitter.com/s8YNnu7m9L — Nathaniel (@Nathani04992006) October 5, 2020

Model Y is equipped with a giant single glass-pane stretching the entire length of the roof.

Therefore, if it’s missing, the entire interior of the vehicle is exposed.

The son of the new Tesla owner described the incident on the Tesla subreddit:

“My dad bought a brand new model Y today, and he brought me along to pick it up just in case he needed help with any tech problems. Everything was going fine and we were driving back home when we started to hear a ton of wind. I thought maybe a window was open but a minute later the entire glass roof just blew off. After a brief panic we turned around and drove the new Tesla convertible back to the dealership.”

We reached out to the driver who also posted additional imagery of the vehicle at the Tesla service center following the incident. The Tesla service center told him that there most likely was an issue with the seal of the Model Y’s roof:

“When we got back we called highway patrol to tell them that there was a car roof somewhere on the 580, but somebody might have gotten into an accident, I’m not sure. The manager at the dealership said that either the seal for the roof was faulty, or the factory just … forgot to seal the roof on? I can’t imagine how something as big as the roof not being attached could make it past quality control. If this is a recurring problem a lot of people could get hurt. Has this ever happened before?”

To answer his question, we have been following Tesla’s quality issues closely and it is indeed the first time we have heard of such a thing. We did however notice quite a lot of panel gap issues in our Model Y review.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.