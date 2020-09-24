Quick Charge Podcast: September 24, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Watch Tesla’s new Model S tri-motor Plaid prototype run lap faster than McLaren P1
- Tesla (TSLA) claims Nikola (NKLA) stole its truck design from Rimac designer
- Tesla is building Cybertruck Supercharger stalls
- Tesla (TSLA) tumbles on Battery Day aftermath and network outage
- NYPA’s EVolve NY opens first of many 350kW charging stations that will blanket the state
- California will ban sale of new ICE cars in 2035. Why not sooner?
- EGEB: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase are lead fracking funders
- IBM’s 5 predictions in 5 years for sustainability are full of hope
- Tern upgrades best-selling Vektron folding utility e-bike, adds more powerful Bosch motor
