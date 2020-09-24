Tesla is building Cybertruck Supercharger stalls

Tesla is building new Supercharger stalls just for the Cybertruck, its upcoming pickup truck, according to new documents.

As we recently reported, Tesla is currently greatly expanding its Supercharger network, especially in the Los Angeles area. We are now learning about a new Supercharger station being deployed in Pasadena.

Tesla is planning 20 new Supercharger stalls in a parking lot near where the 110 North Freeway ends in Pasadena.

What is most interesting about the new project is that it notes that Tesla plans to have six Supercharger stalls made specifically for Cybertruck at the new station, according to documents submitted to the city (via RubberToe on TMC):

It doesn’t look like the parking spaces are going to accommodate Cybertrucks with trailers, which is something that prospective buyers have been asking for. But it looks like the stalls will be larger to accommodate the size of the electric pickup truck.

Also, it can be more difficult to have the Supercharger reach the vehicle’s charge port. Tesla will likely position the Supercharger stalls differently on those spots to make sure it can reach the Cybertruck’s charge port.

Not long after unveiling the Cybertruck prototype last year, Elon Musk started talking about making the electric pickup smaller to fit inside a regular garage.

Earlier this year, Musk made several comments regarding the Tesla Cybertruck and how it will change when it reaches production.

He talked about how owners will need to wrap the electric pickup to get different colors, and he said that Tesla is updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension.

The CEO was asked what the biggest change is to Cybertruck from the prototype, and he responded that Tesla “reduced the size by ~3%,” made the “center line more level,” and “lowered the window sill height.”

In May, Musk scrapped the plan to make the electric pickup truck smaller after reviewing the design with his chief designer:

Reviewed [the Cybertruck] design with Franz last night. Even 3% smaller is too small. It will be pretty much this size [referring to the prototype].

The prototype that Tesla unveiled is 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide, and 75 inches tall, with up to a 35-degree approach angle, a 28-degree departure angle, and up to 16 inches of ground clearance.

It’s similar in size to some of the bigger versions of the Ford F-150, like the one pictured above next to the Tesla Cybertruck prototype.

Tesla plans to bring the Cybertruck to market late next year.

