Quick Charge Podcast: September 23, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla unveils new 4680 battery cell: bigger, 6x power, and 5x energy
- Tesla unveils battery puzzle pieces of smart material science, design, and manufacturing innovation
- Tesla is getting into the mining business, buys lithium claim on 10,000 acres in Nevada
- Tesla announces $25,000 electric car enabled by new battery cell
- Tesla unveils Model S Plaid: 520+ miles, 200 mph, and 0-60mph in less than 2s
- Tesla suffers complete network outage, internal systems and connectivity features down [Update: connectivity returning]
- Tesla offers extra Supercharging miles to help deliver cars in end-of-the-quarter push
- Drive Electric Week starts tomorrow with virtual events through Oct 4
- China surprises with ‘net zero by 2060’ announcement
