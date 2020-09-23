Tesla suffers complete network outage, internal systems and connectivity features down [Update: connectivity returning]

Tesla is currently suffering a complete network outage with internal systems being down and customer connectivity features not accessible.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla’s internal systems are currently inexplicably down with staff not able to process deliveries and orders.

On the customer-facing side, Tesla owners couldn’t connect to their cars through the mobile app starting at around 11:00 AM EDT.

As for the website, it is returning an error beyond the main page with no configurator working at the moment.

It appears one of the most wide-ranging network outage of Tesla’s systems that we have seen to date.

Breaking: Tesla is currently having a complete network outage. Internal systems are down according to sources. On the customer side, I can't connect to any of my cars and website is not working. What about you? pic.twitter.com/fbj3s4SJC8 — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) September 23, 2020

The same is happening for Tesla’s energy products with Tesla solar and Powerwall owners not being able to monitor their systems.

Tesla’s network outage appears to be global with owners around the world reporting the same issue.

It isn’t the first time that Tesla had a system-wide outage, but they are fairly rare.

With Tesla vehicles having many connectivity features, it is affecting the user experience. However, owners can still access and use their cars.

Even Tesla owners who primarily use their phones as their car keys, the Bluetooth still connects to it to unlock and “start” the vehicle.

The story is still developing and we will update as we get more information.

Update (11:35 AM ET): Connectivity is starting to return to some cars. Some people might still be experiencing some issues.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.