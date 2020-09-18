Lucid beats Tesla Model S Plaid prototype on racetrack with its own tri-motor Air test vehicle

Lucid has reportedly beat the Tesla Model S Plaid prototype’s Laguna Seca racetrack record with its own tri-motor Air test vehicle.

Last year, Tesla broke the fastest lap record for 4-door vehicles with a Model S at Laguna Seca racetrack,

The Model S in question was actually a prototype vehicle equipped with an early version of Tesla’s tri-motor “Plaid” powertrain.

They completed a lap in 1:36.55 with the prototype electric vehicle.

Tesla is supposed to release the Model S Plaid version later this year, but others are pushing for similar performance in the meantime.

Lucid has unveiled its Air electric car last week, but there’s one version of the car that it has yet to unveil: a tri-motor performance version with over 1,200 hp and apparently some body modifications.

YouTube channel The KilloWatts spotted the car at Laguna Seca where they reportedly managed to beat Tesla’s record:

They wrote in the video description:

Our stop watch recorded a conservative 1:33 in this lap and it’s very possible other laps were faster. Our primary objective was photography so this was 1 of only two full laps we recorded on camera. It just so happened to be the quickest one we saw.

Tesla’s record was also recently beat by a Tesla Model 3 Performance modified by Unplugged Performance (UP) driven by Randy Pobst who completed a lap in a 1:35.79.

Therefore, the Lucid Air prototype also beat that time.

We are expecting Lucid to announce the details of its higher performance Air electric car relatively soon and for the car to hit the market late next year.

Electrek’s Take

Impressive time, though I doubt it will hold for long, which means that the race to get the top performance EV is finally heating up with Tesla not being alone at the top.

That’s exciting.

Tesla achieved its time with a prototype and the automaker is known for improving on its prototypes with the production versions of its vehicles.

I doubt it will be different with the Model S Plaid.

Rumor has it that Tesla will finally launch the new version of its flagship sedan at the Battery Day next week.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla brings the final version of the vehicle to Laguna Seca to try to achieve a better time.

